Sri Reddy’s latest shocking claim! ‘Son of top producer forced me to have sex with him’

After taking several celebs’ name for their alleged involvement in casting couch in the Telugu film industry, Sri Reddy has now accused a producer’s son of sexually exploiting (sexploited) her. Without naming the person, Sri Reddy claimed that the alleged person used to force her to have sex with him.

In an interview with India Today, Sri Reddy said, “He used to take me to the studio and he used to f**k me. He is the son of a top producer who is ruling the Telugu film industry. He used to force sex (on me). He would ask me to come to the studio and I said I will go only to talk, not for any sexual act. But after going there, he used to force (me to have) sex.”

As per Sri Reddy, people from the film industry use studios for their ‘brothel’ act. Though, she didn’t reveal the name of a person but promised that she will reveal the identity of the person along with a few photos.

However, Sri Reddy’s allegation created shockwaves among Telugu cine-goers as well industry’s people. On of her fan also questioned her on Twitter by tweeting, “Who is unnamed producer’s son who sexploited budding actress? #SriReddy”.

Who is unnamed producer’s son who sexploited budding actress?#SriReddy — Priyanka (@Photos4uIndia) April 10, 2018

Apart from her exposure of casting couch, Sri Reddy also took a dig at North Indian girls who aspire to become an actress. In a statement, Sri Reddy stated that North Indian girls are ‘flexible’ in terms of giving ‘sexual favours’. She said, “For the last 10-15 years, we are only watching North Indian girls as the heroine. Why not Telugu girls? A lot of people are saying that these North Indian girls who are coming from the other states, they will give them sexual favours and all. That’s the reason people are showing interest toward these North or other state women. That is the only reason they are getting roles; because they are flexible to everything, and Telugu women are not.”

Well, those who don’t know, Sri Reddy has been making headlines since she made some serious allegations of casting couch in the Telugu film industry. But when the film industry didn’t pay her any attention, the actress stripped in front of the office of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad last week.

Now, let’s see how people would react to her serious allegations.