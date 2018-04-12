Sri Reddy’s latest accusation: Telugu actress now claims Kona Venkat also sexually exploited her

Continuing with her tirade against Tollywood, actress Sri Reddy has now accused director Kona Venkat of sexually exploiting her. Earlier, the actress named other Tollywood celebrities as well. Her list also included Abhiram Daggubati.

As reported by the IB Times, the actress said that she was taken to a guest house by Kona Venkat, where she was promised that she would get to meet VV Vinayak. But later, she was allegedly sexually exploited by him.

The Tollywood celebrity has meanwhile asked the government to run a probe against the allegation. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail legal action follows!! [sic]”

Kona Venkat added that the industry has become a ‘soft target’ for cheap publicity. As reported by IB Times, the writer said “It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity… I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it.”

Sri Reddy has taken other celebrities’ names as well in her ‘fight’ against ‘sexploitation’. The list includes Sekhar Kammula, who was accused of casting couch, Sreeram Chandra who was accused for sending the actress lewd messages and Abhiram Daggubati, who was accused of cheating and sexually exploiting her.