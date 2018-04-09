Sri Reddy, Telugu actress who stripped in public, now claims she’s been asked to vacate house

Sri Reddy, the Telugu artist, who stripped and staged a protest, demanding ‘justice’ for not getting work in Telugu film industry, is now claiming that she has been asked to vacate her house for her act. On Saturday, Sri Reddy shocked everyone through her strip protest.

Reportedly, Sri Reddy mentioned in the Facebook post that she has paid a heavy price for this stripping act. The post reads, “My owner called me and told to vacate my house,what a great people..he is working as an ias ..such a narrow minded people..U dnt even imagine how rude talking..Big people game started..”

Her next post also states that, “Big people tried to manage the media..but they can’t manage this protest..few great actors died(suiside)bcz of this big people political game..I’m not afraid of my life,i nvr care this threats..I’m a small for all of u,but not my protest..eeka kuda peekaledhu ane mondi dhairyaniki hats off.”

Well, earlier while speaking to ANI, Sri Reddy said, “Telegu girls are not getting chances in the Tollywood industry. Some industry people are just using the girls and not giving them opportunities in the movies.”

The incident took place in Film Nagar, where the artist removed her clothes, gathering a huge crowd. Following this, Banjara Hills police reached the spot and urged the artist to file a formal complaint, to which Reddy refused and continued her protest.

The controversial artist was in news earlier for alleging sexual exploitation in Tollywood and having controversial arguments on TV debates about “whores” and “brokers” in the film industry.

(With ANI Inputs)