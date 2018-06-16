Sri Reddy on sex scandal in US: I was approached

Sri Reddy, who is known for her unfiltered outspoken nature has recently come with the yet another shocking statement on the sex scandals in the US. Sri Reddy, the Telugu actress who recently led the fight against sexual harassment in Tollywood said on Friday that she too was approached by people involved in the high-profile sex racket busted by authorities in the United States.

She said, “Even I was approached. They have coordinators in Hyderabad. When people do not get offers here in the industry, they go to US where they are lured into prostitution.” Well, this shocking statement came after a Telugu couple was arrested in Chicago on charges of running the prostitution ring in Chicago. NRI businessman and film producer, Modugumudi Kishan, and his 31-year-old wife Chandra were arrested and charge-sheeted.

The couple reportedly lured actresses from the Telugu film industry to the US and advertised them for sex at Indian conferences and cultural events across the country. She further said, “They will arrange visa and everything else for you. Artists are paid anything between $1000 and $10,000, depending on their popularity.”

Apart from Sri Reddy, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani also voiced her opinion. She told News 18, “Fact is that it is not new thing going in US. Mostly it is C or D-grade artists, who are not lead actors but do supporting roles in films… they fall into this trap.”

Today being a respectful artist is a huge challenge for actresses in the industry. Sexual abuse is happening everywhere. What is needed is strict laws in the country, so that guilty get punished and women who face such things get justice,” she said.

According to US media reports, the federal police has filed 42-page charge-sheet in a district court in Chicago against the accused couple.