Sri Reddy names Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram as the one who forced her to have sex with him

After getting banned from the Movie Artist Association (MAA), Sri Reddy has been continuously revealing many shocking secrets about Telugu film industry’s people. Recently, Sri Reddy has now ‘revealed’ the name of the top producer’s son’s name who forcefully had sex with her in Hyderabad studio.

In an interview with News 18, Sri Reddy claimed that producer Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati forced her to have sex with him at a government studio in Hyderabad. A video which appears to be a clip from Sri Reddy’s interview went viral on social media late Tuesday.

Watch the interview’s video clip here:

In a video, Sri Reddy can be seen saying, “Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only.”

Well, those who don’t know, Abhiram is a son of Telugu film producer Suresh Babu and younger brother of Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati. But in this interview, Sri Reddy didn’t reveal the name of the person. However, her gesture of saying gave hint that Abhiram could have been one of those sexual exploiters.

Shockingly, after a few hours, Sri Reddy also appeared on the Telugu news channel where she revealed that it was Abhiram. The actress also released photos which showed Abhiram in intimate positions with her. She told Telugu channel, “This is Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram and I haven’t revealed his name anywhere so far. Abhiram! Don’t you feel ashamed? You know how you behave in the studio. I have shown proof that I have not revealed on any TV channel. See this photo, which clearly shows him kissing my face. Let all Dalit and women associations come forward, fight and give me justice.”

Earlier, the actress has claimed that she has been through the situations of casting couch and other sexual exploitation. She has already revealed the names of Viva Harsha and a couple of other celebs who allegedly demanded sexual favours for roles in films.

Now, let’s see how Abhiram would react to Sri Reddy’s shocking revelation about him.