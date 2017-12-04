Spotted! Newly-weds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan seek blessings at Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur

Mumbai: Just married, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were spotted seeking blessings at the Mahalaxmi temple on Kolhapur on Saturday. Kolhapur is Sagarika’s hometown place. The fans of the couple have shared a picture on social media from the temple featuring the two. Sagarika looked beautiful in silk saree, while Zaheer looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika tied the knot on November 23 in a private ceremony in a private family affair. On the same day, the couple threw a wedding party in which only few friends were invited. And, on November 29, they threw a grand reception in Mumbai where B-Town and cricket friends were present to give blessings to the newlywed couple.

