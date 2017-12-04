Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#CycloneOckhi
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Entertainment / Spotted! Newly-weds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan seek blessings at Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur

Spotted! Newly-weds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan seek blessings at Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur

— By Mamta Sonar | Dec 04, 2017 12:06 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Just married, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were spotted seeking blessings at the Mahalaxmi temple on Kolhapur on Saturday. Kolhapur is Sagarika’s hometown place. The fans of the couple have shared a picture on social media from the temple featuring the two. Sagarika looked beautiful in silk saree, while Zaheer looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama.

Take a look at pictures here:

Seeking blessings of #mahalaxmi #sazak #punereception pc #zakgetssaked wedding #bollywood #instagrammer #instabollywood #bollywood #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #princessdiaries #bollywoodactor #chakdeindia #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodblogger #bollywoodfashion #instagrammer #fashionandstyledaily #instablogger #bollywoodworld #bollywoodnews #cricket #glamsquad #chakdeindia


A post shared by SagarikaGhatge24/7FC (@sagarikaghatge_fanclub) on

See Pics: Yuvraj Singh, Sushmita Sen at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika tied the knot on November 23 in a private ceremony in a private family affair. On the same day, the couple threw a wedding party in which only few friends were invited. And, on November 29, they threw a grand reception in Mumbai where B-Town and cricket friends were present to give blessings to the newlywed couple.

See wedding pictures here:

23.11.2017 ❤️

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

❤️ @weddingnama

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Loving the red

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Loving the green #mehendilove @anitadongre @vedhikaghotge @anitadongrepinkcity

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Another dancing night ❤️ #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK