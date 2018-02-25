Sports fraternity expresses grief over Sridevi’s death

New Delhi: The sports fraternity on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed shock on the actress’s sudden death. “I have no words to express how I feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family,” Tendulkar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to express grief over her demise and said he was shocked to hear about the actor’s death. “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Sridevi ji, a legend of Indian Cinema. May god give peace to her soul & strength to family, friends and fans. ? ?????,” said Rathore.

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of #Sridevi ji, a legend of Indian Cinema. May god give peace to her soul & strength to family, friends and fans. ॐ शांति 🙏

— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 25, 2018

Veteran cricketer and commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and said, “Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. Sridevi.”

Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2018

Ace Badminton player P. V. Sindhu also took to Twitter to mourn her demise. “Such sad and shocking news. My condolences to the family RIP Sridevi,” she added.

Such sad and shocking news . My condolences to the family #RIPSridevi🙏🏻 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) February 25, 2018

Legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag sent his condolences to the family of the actress. “Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji .Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2018

A Padma Shri recipient, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi.