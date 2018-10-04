Spoiler Alert! Post credit scenes of Tom Hardy’s Venom leaked online ahead of release

As some may know that Toma Hardy’s upcoming superhero movie ‘Venom’ scored really low on the Tomatometer, however it is set to make a big opening due to a lot of promotions by the actors and most importantly fans are waiting to see Tom Hardy as the Vicious Venom. Though Venom is considered as one of the biggest enemy of the wall crawler ‘Spider-Man’ in the comics, we will not see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the movie.

Actor Tom Hardy plays the role of reporter Eddie Brock who gets infected by an alien symbiote, that gives him a dual personality and makes him into Venom. Riz Ahmed plays the main antagonist in the movie, Riz also plays Venoms counterpart Riot, Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer. Recently the early screenings of the movie were organised and since then we are getting a lot of news about this superhero movie, including Venom having two post-credit scenes like other Marvel and Sony movies.

From here on now we are going in spoiler territory, so if you don’t like spoilers read our other stories:

In the first mid credit scene we see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock interviewing Kletus Kasady in an asylum, setting up the sequel. And as we know Kletus Kasady is played by Woody Harrelson. Those who don’t know Kletus Kasady, he the person who is the host of the most powerful Symbiote known as ‘Carnage’. In comics Carnage is more powerful than Venom Himself.

And the second post credit scene shows nothing about upcoming Spiderman Far from home movie, instead, it gives a sneak peek of Sony Pictures’ animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Venom is releasing in India on October 5.