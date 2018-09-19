Spoiler Alert! Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ to have a happy ending, read details

Reports of Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein‘ (YMH) going off-air in October have been doing rounds for the past couple of days. The time has come when television fanatics will bid adieu to their favourite show. Any guesses on how this daily soap will end? Watch out for the spoiler below. According to a report in SpotboyE, the show will have a happy ending with Aliya (Krishna Mukherjee) and Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) getting married. To note, Aliya was earlier married to Aditya Bhalla, Ishita (Divyanka) and Raman’s (Karan) who later gets killed by Ishita.

Furthermore, YMH team will be travelling to Turkey in October to shoot the finale episode. As of now, the track of the show revolves around Raman who has got paralysed and is on wheelchair. The family and Ishita are trying hard to get him back normal. The couple gets trapped in fire when Raman gains his confidence and strength to stand back on his feet.

The reason to go off air is the poor ratings for many months to which the makers have finally decided to pull the plug.