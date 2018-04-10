Special birthday dinner, three-tier cake! This is how Jaya Bachchan turned 70; [See Pics]

On Jaya Bachchan’s birthday yesterday, close friends and designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla arranged a special birthday dinner for her. Along with husband Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran actor’s close friends were invited for the dinner.

The friends list included Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. People who attended the party also included Hiroo Johar, Rima Jain and others. The house was decorated with florals and a three-tier cake was cut by the actor in the presence of close friends and family.

Bollywood’s superstar and husband of the actor, Amitabh Bachchan looked elegant in his traditional outfit. Director and actor Karan Johar also looked stunning in black suit and brown sunglasses. Sonali Bendre had worn a black outfit which looked really nice.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog

“At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats ; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th .. !!

She be wife and Mother .. and she be with her ‘progress report’. Feelings and love delivered .. writings of occasion hand written on card .. the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing ..

Quiet .. still and intimate .. the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by.”

Son, Abhishek Bachchan also posted “Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!”

Well, Jaya Bachchan for sure had a great 70th birthday!