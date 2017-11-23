South star Namitha’s wedding celebrations on in full flow; see pics

South actress Namitha and Veer’s wedding ceremony celebrations have been started in Tirupathi. The duo is currently in pre-wedding celebration mode and the wedding date is schedule on November 24, 2017 at 5.30 am in a private affair.

Namitha is seen enjoying the mehndi ceremony and Veer is supporting by giving her a warm hug in this latest picture. Namitha shared a picture from her mehendi ceremony on social media where she look very pretty in photo.

Take a look picture here:

#namveerwedding #bridetobe #mehendiceremoney 😀 #wolfguard A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:58am PST

Earlier this month, Namitha announced her wedding plans through a video message that was shared on the social media handles of model-actor Raiza Wilson of Bigg Boss Tamil fame. Veerandra describes himself as a “Supermodel Rising Star, Film Producer.”

Namitha, is a well-known actor in the south Indian film industry. She began her acting career in 2002 with Sontham. And, she has made a name for herself in the industry by playing bold and glamorous roles.

On the work front, Namitha is part of one movie named Pottu. The film also stars Bharath, Ineya and Srushti Dange.