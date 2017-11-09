Sourabh Raaj Jain is an avid reader

It becomes difficult to get some time off when one is in the showbiz. And it’s all the more difficult for television actors’ due to their round-the-clock shoots. However, ‘Mahakaali: Anth hi Aramabh Hai’ actor Sourabh Raaj Jain makes sure to get some me-time from his busy schedule. And what does the actor do in this free time? He reads! The actor, in fact, makes sure to catch up on his reading even between shots. “It was only after coming to Mumbai, I startedreading books again. At times actors need to wait for a very long time for the next shot, so to utilise that time, I started reading,” Sourabh says.He was always fond of reading, even as a child. “I started reading due to my own interest. I loved reading stories, fantasy, and even historical books, during my childhood. Reading adds a lot of value in terms of all aspects of life,” he adds.

Ask him what he likes to read, and the actor quips enthusiastically, “I like to read all kinds of books, as long as it’s gripping or taking me to some other world or making me learn something new. My favourite authors include Paulo Coelho, JK Rowling, Prem Chand, Amish and even Chetan Bhagat and much more. I love Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, it’s a life changer, rather an enhancer. Shantaram by Gregory David Life of a foreigner in Mumbai, is an exceptional read,” he says, adding, “recently, I read Shiv sutras by Sukhbodhananda, it’s a must-read for anybody interested in knowing Shiva. Wings of fire, by Abdul Kalam and Arun Tiwari is another book that I believe everyone should read for the sheer indomitable spirit of our ex-president.”