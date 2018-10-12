‘SOTY 2’ star Tiger Shroff shines as the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ on Magazine cover

Bollywood’s youngest Superstar Tiger Shroff graced the digital cover of GQ India as he bagged the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award at the awards function for his blockbuster hit ‘Baaghi 2’ earlier this year. The actor who is known to be extremely disciplined and touted as one of the most hardworking actors of the industry has garnered immense love and appreciation for his last outing ‘Baaghi 2’ which broke major records at the box office.

Celebrating the achievements of the young Superstar, GQ India awarded Tiger Shroff as the entertainer of the year saying, “#Exclusive #DigitalCover: When our Entertainer of the Year entered a #Delhi mall recently, his #fan base arrived in throngs so thick, he was held up in a store for hours. Ofcourse we don’t care that he has one of the biggest superhits of #2018 and now has every major movie studio lining up outside his door, or that he can kick higher than any Bollywood star – well, we do. But what we really love is that @tigerjackieshroff’s the hardest-working #actor of his #generation. The #October2018 issue, featuring #Tiger, is out NOW. Photo: @errikosandreouphoto”.

Only 5 films and 4 years old in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has carved a place for himself as one of the most bankable actors apart from being the youngest Superstar in the gen next. Packing a punch with his debut venture Heropanti, Tiger Shroff stepped in Bollywood as the action star, with the super hit success of Baaghi and blockbuster Baaghi 2, the young actor has only further established himself as one of the most bankable stars.

Currently, the actor is shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2, after which Tiger Shroff will be seen in YRF’s action thriller opposite Hrithik Roshan.