SOTY 2: Shooting of Tiger Shroff strrer begins in Dehradun, Karan Johar to reveal full cast soon

Mumbai: Shooting of ‘Student of the Year 2’ has begun in Dehradun. The director, Punit Malhotra, along with the male lead, Tiger Shroff, have started the principal photography of the film, which is a sequel to the 2012 film, directed by Karan Johar.

Johar’s Dharma Productions is backing the movie. The official Twitter account of the production banner today shared a picture from the sets of the film in the Uttarakhand capital.

“STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 – DAY #1 on set. Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls,” the post read.

— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2018

The female leads of the film are yet to be revealed. Johar also took to the microblogging site to announce that the details of the final cast will be disclosed on Wednesday.

“The student journey begins again! #SOTY2! The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday the 11th! Watch this space. Break a leg,” the director-producer wrote.