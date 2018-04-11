SOTY 2: 7 Things you need to know about Karan Johar’s new student Ananya Panday
‘Student Of The Year 2‘ posters have just dropped and they hold out a promise of yet another BLOCKBUSTER. The Punit Malhotra directorial has the current toast of the B-Town Tiger Shroff as the leading man romancing the two newbies: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Staying true to his love for star kids, Karan Johar makes sure that one out of the two actresses comes from a filmy family.
Ananya is Chunky Panday’s daughter and is one of the most followed stars on Instagram. Yeah, though barely a teenager, she is a total fashionista and a looker too. Not just this, she has been making all prep for her big ticket Bollywood debut since a long time now and finally, it’s happening. Here is everything you needed to know about this young gun.