Sorry boys! Nargis Fakhri is taken by this handsome Australian filmmaker

Did Nargis Fakhri just confess to being in a relationship on Instagram? Apparently, the ‘5 Weddings’ star has spilled the beans on her personal life and her prince charming is Australian Filmmaker Matt Alonzo. We must say that the couple look very much fond of each other.

In a recent post, Nargis says ‘People lose their way when they lose their why.’ Although the post is just a random motivational quote, what she has captioned gave away the fact that she is dating Matt. She wrote, “I’m going to thank my love, my best friend, my everything @mattalonzo for reminding me why so i can find my way again. What are your values? What are your Goals? #values#goals #life # live #happy.”

The couple’s cosy pictures have gone viral and we hate to admit but she has officially been taken.

Check out their posts on Instagram.

😍🎢 A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Jun 19, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

On the work front, Nargis will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘5 weddings’ which is being directed by Namrata Singh Gujral.