Sophie Choudry to begin web series shoot by year end

Mumbai, Actress-singer Sophie Choudry is all set to make her debut on the digital platform. She says she will start shooting for it before the year ends. Sophie was interacting with the media at the launch of Springift’s 2018 mattress collection and look book here on Wednesday.

On her upcoming projects, she said: “I am definitely working on some stuff. I am focusing a lot more on music, so I will be shooting two music videos this month and they will be out really soon. Audiences can soon see me in a web series. I have got lots of interesting scripts, but there is only one that I liked. So, I will start shooting it at the end of the year.”

Sophie also wished a speedy recovery to actress Sonali Bendre, who has been diagnosed with cancer.”I want to send Sonali lots of love and strength. I love and adore her. I have been a big fan of her and she is a wonderful girl. She has fighting spirit and I hope she fights this out,” she added.