Soorma’s romantic track sung by Diljit Dosanjh to release today

Makers of Soorma are all set to release the first track of the film today, which is a romantic track sung by actor Diljit Dosanjh. The first song from the film which is set to release tomorrow features Diljit and Taapsee and their chemistry while they played hockey together.

The song is sung by the actor himself and is written by ace writer Gulzar with Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s music. Diljit is a huge fan of Gulzar and has time and again mentioned how working with him is a dream and through Soorma the dream of the actor came true.

When asked him about his experience he said, “I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. I recently did a show with Shankar ji and I used to hear a lot of his songs that he has composed in the past. Through this film, meeting Gulzar sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me.”

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.