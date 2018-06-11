Soorma Trailer Out Now: Witness the inspiring journey of Sandeep Singh through Diljit Dosanjh

The makers of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film which takes us through Sandeep Singh‘s shocking yet intriguing life journey.

Soorma showcases how Sandeep struggles to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years after an accidental gunshot that injured him. The trailer even takes us through the journey of India’s campaign in the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which they won under his captaincy.

The trailer is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.