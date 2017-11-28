Soorma poster: Diljit Dosanjh all set to own Hockey field as Sandeep Singh

New Delhi: The fans have seen him doing comedy and being a complete romantic, but Punjabi pop-sensation Diljit Dosanjh is all set to a present side of him to the world, which no one has ever seen before. The 33-year-old singer-turned-actor is all geared up to play hockey legend and one of India’s greatest drag flickers, Sandeep Singh, in upcoming movie titled ‘Soorma’.

The ‘Phillauri’ star shared the official poster of the movie on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “A hockey stick and a bullet. One gave direction to his life while the other changed it forever! #SOORMA – The greatest comeback story ever! 29th June.

In the poster, we see Diljit completely in his character, but he presents two versions of Sandeep – one the aggressive player who is ready to take on the rival team and on the other hand, we see him seated in a wheelchair. Yesterday, the makers had released a teaser poster, featuring Diljit and Sandeep.

Sandeep Singh is an ace hockey player, and an ex-captain of the Indian National Team. In 2006, Singh was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train, while on his way to join the national team, set to leave for the World Cup in Germany two days later. He was almost paralysed and was on the wheel chair for two years. Singh not only recovered from that serious injury, but also established himself again in the team.

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the biopic will also feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.