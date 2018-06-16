Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh shares what went behind becoming Sandeep Singh

Actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media and shared his zealous training video of Soorma. Diljit had pushed himself to extremes to achieve the physique of an athlete for Soorma, an upcoming biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh and we all saw that in the trailer of the film.

The actor, who essays Sandeep Singh in the film, not only got trained by the former captain but also underwent a physical transformation to look like him. Diljit imbibed in the lifestyle of an athlete fully to play the role. The video show Diljit’s hard work and Sandeep’s training session while shooting the film

Diljit Dosanjh tweeted, ” One of my toughest roles till date! http://bit.ly/DiljitTrainsLikeASoorma … @flickersingh paaji, thank you for mentoring me all the way! #Soorma @sonypicsprodns @taapsee @Imangadbedi @shaadesh @SnehaRajani @IChitrangda @ShankarEhsanLoy “

Diljit has mentioned that this is the toughest role he has ever played and even thanked hockey legend Sandeep Singh for mentoring him. The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’. Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.