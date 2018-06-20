‘Soorma’: Chitrangda Singh resorts to pilates and kickboxing to keep herself fit; see pic

Chitrangda Singh, who is juggling between multiple projects, takes out time to indulge in Pilates and Kickboxing. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming next Baazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with the promotions of Soorma, her debut film as a producer. Amid this busy schedule, Chitrangda Singh has been resorting to pilates and kickboxing on a regular basis to keep herself fit and going.

Chitrangda shares, “I have been practicing pilates from past 2.5 years now and kickboxing has been on and off due to busy work schedule and constant shooting. However, I have been trying my best to be back at it and be regular with kickboxing as well.”

She further adds, “I feel pilates is extremely good for one’s core and tones one really well. That’s why I prefer pilates over other body workouts. More than just sweating it out and losing weight, pilates has more to do with overall body toning and musculature. Kickboxing is more like a cardio – shocks your entire body up and opening up all your muscles.”

Elaborating more about her training, she shares, “I have been training under my trainer Sameer Purohit for pilates. He makes me do a lot of combinations and sometimes we end up doing Yoga asanas on the Pilates reformer.”

Actress- turned- producer Chitrangda Singh is all set to don the producer’s hat for Sandeep Singh’s biopic Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. In the recent Soorma trailer launch, the young producer even spilled beans on how she is happy to produce a film like Soorma, to be a part of a story which she thinks has an absolute need to tell it to everyone. She also said, ” I think one should produce one film to realize that how easy and simple it is to come and inside the set and vanity van as an actor. Once you come before the vanity van and wait I think that’s when you realize just how much you need to believe in what you are doing.”