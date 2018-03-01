Soorma actors Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu wish Hockey legend Sandeep Singh on his birthday!

Hockey legend Sandeep Singh on whose life upcoming film ‘Soorma’ is based yesterday celebrated his birthday.

Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing lead roles in Soorma.

Both Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu wished Sandeep Singh on his birthday.

Diljit Dosanjh wished Sandeep Singh through his Instagram handle, Diljit wrote,”

diljitdosanjhHAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY VADDA VEERA .. TRUE LEGEND ONE & ONLY @sandeep_rebirth Veera😊🙏 Coach Saab… PARTY PARTY 🎊 REAL SOORMA”

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram page and posted an image of her and Sandeep and wrote,”To the man who made a challenging sport look so easy! The best coach I ever had! Happy Birthday Sandeep ‘Flicker’ Singh. This year is going to be another glorious year for you 😁😁😁 #HappybirthdaySandeepSingh”

Sandeep Singh is a legendary Hockey player and the ex-Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team and he has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep has brought glory to the nation by representing the country at 2012’s Olympics London where he was the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers.

His inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.