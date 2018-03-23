Sooraj Pancholi to work in dance-based film

Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi is set to work on an untitled dance-based film, which will be written by “ABCD: Anybody Can Dance” director Remo D’souza.

A director for the upcoming film is yet to be roped in. “I have always been passionate about dancing. When I got to know that the film is dance-based and I will be learning different kinds of dance forms for this movie, I was thrilled beyond words,” Sooraj said in a statement to IANS.

Meanwhile, D’souza, who is helming “Race 3”, is excited to be a part of the hit “Race” franchise. “Ten years of ‘Race’ …. I am so happy to be a part of the ‘Race 3’ family. I hope I am able to live up to all your expectations and match up to legends like Abbas Mustan, Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan,” the director, also an ace choreographer tweeted on Thursday.