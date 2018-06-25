Soon to-be mommy again Mira Rajput shares her pregnancy woes in the cutest way, click here to read

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases of woman’s life. The thought of you nurturing a life inside you will make you go all jittery! And this is the same feeling Shahid Kapoor‘s wife Mira Rajput is going through. Mira who is expecting her second baby is like every mommy-to-be as she is all jittery at 2 AM in the night, busy penning down her pregnancy diary. Mira shared an Instagram story on the same and wrote, “You know when you feel like you have butterflies in your stomach… Now think of 2 hands and 2 feet in there. With hiccups… At 2am... Party. Hoping for a good night…’s sleep.”

Check out the story below:

Earlier, Mira shared a similar story on pregnancy and wrote, “That weird phase when your jeans don’t fit and Maternity jeans are too big.”

After birth of Misha, their first child, both Shahid and Mira were open in interviews about having a second baby soon. In an old interview, Shahid had shared about Mira, “Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes.”