Soon-to-be-mom Neha Dhupia looks ravishing in white at her baby shower; see pictures
Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are soon going to be a parent of an adorable baby. And today, the baby shower ceremony for Neha Dhupia was organised, and almost all her close friends from the industry were present. Talking about Neha, she was dressed in a beautiful white flowy dress with a flower band on her head, Neha Dhupia looked absolutely flawless. Her pregnancy glow and that pretty smile on her face added to her natural beauty.
And Angad Bedi looks dapper in the blue suit, completing his look with the stylish round shades.
Neha Dhupia with hubby Angad Bedi. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sophie Choudry at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aditya Roy Kapur at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Huma Qureshi at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Preity Zinta at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arbaaz Khan with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rajat Kapoor at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani
Konkona Sen Sharma at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. Photo by Viral Bhayani