Soon-to-be-mom Neha Dhupia looks ravishing in white at her baby shower; see pictures

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are soon going to be a parent of an adorable baby. And today, the baby shower ceremony for Neha Dhupia was organised, and almost all her close friends from the industry were present. Talking about Neha, she was dressed in a beautiful white flowy dress with a flower band on her head, Neha Dhupia looked absolutely flawless. Her pregnancy glow and that pretty smile on her face added to her natural beauty.

And Angad Bedi looks dapper in the blue suit, completing his look with the stylish round shades.

Here are the pictures