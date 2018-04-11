Sonu Sood as Maratha Warrior looks promising in LEAKED pictures from Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika’
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and recently was spotted on sets. Meanwhile, some pictures of Sonu from the sets as a Maratha Warrior have been leaked on the internet where he looks every bit royal. In the pictures, Sonu is wearing black bandgala, pairing it with black and golden pagdi with golden jewellery and black mojris. Sonu looks royal and impressive.
See the pictures below:
According to reports, Sonu will essay the role of Sadashiv but no official confirmation has been made yet. To note, Sonu earlier worked in some historical movies like ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh’. Talking about ‘Manikarnika’, the film is still under production and some big names like Ankita Lokhande, Nihaar Pandya and Atul Kulkarni are part of the film. While Ankita will essay the role of Jhalkarbai, a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai, Atul Kulkarni will play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope aka Tatya Tope.
The film is directed by Krish and is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.