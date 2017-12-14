Sonu Nigam goes talent scouting

National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam is set to scout and nurture new talent in the field of music. He says hunting for talent in India is not a big deal as “they just appear”.

Sonu has joined hands with an entertainment firm for forming a talent management entity called Playworx Music.

Asked if talent scouting has already begun, Nigam said, “Talent scouting is not much of a big deal. A lot of aspiring singers from different parts of the country come to my house very often. They meet me and give flowers or gifts. Some of them amaze me with their talent.”

Sharing an example, he said: “There was this boy who came to my house and sang a bandish. At that point of time, I couldn’t do anything for him. So, talent scouting is not much of an issue. You don’t have to find them, they just appear. What you need to do is, give them the right opportunity.”

Why is he doing it now? “It’s something that I have been doing for a while. But generally, I don’t speak about it, people do. There are a lot of singers who take my name when they talk about the beginning of their career. They say I put them in the right place and introduced them to the right people,” said the former “Indian Idol” judge.