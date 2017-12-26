Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with Dil Chori!

Honey Singh fans have a reason to rejoice as the composer makes a comeback, after two years today, with ‘Dil Chori’ song in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety‘. However, the song gives us a feel of ‘Badtameez Dil’ song of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. Meanwhile, all three actors, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Barucha and Sunny Singh are at their best.

Many say, this was a collaboration waiting to happen, given the massive youth appeal that both Honey Singh’s songs and Luv Ranjan’s movies have. And going by the anticipation and immense curiosity around Honey Singh’s comeback song across various social networking platforms and the on-going season of parties and marriages, there is no doubt in the minds of the composer and the filmmaker that the song is going to be treat.

Watch the song here:

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “You can’t doubt Honey Singh’s talent. It was only a matter of time before he bounced back. We are delighted that SKTKS is his re-launch pad. I won’t be surprised when these two songs from our film become chartbusters.”

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie is a comedy-drama of Luv Ranjan who has found a niche audience with films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and its sequel. ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is based on the theme of bromance vs romance where a friend (Kartik) is trying to save his best buddy (Sunny Singh) from getting married to a girl (Nushrat) who he does not like. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 09th February, 2018.