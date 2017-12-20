Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s bromance vs romance film is a complete laughter
After shedding light on girlfriends and their tantrums in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series, the trio of Kartik Aryan, director Luv Ranjan and Nushrat Bharucha with Sunny Singh is back but this time they declare a war between bromance and romance. The trailer of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety‘ has released and like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series, this too guarantees to take you on a laughter ride with its tiniest nuances that are way too relatable in every millennial’s life.
Actors Karthik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh have teamed up for Ranjan’s new rom-com that is supposed to be the story of bromance versus romance. Interestingly, this time the onscreen madly-in-love couple (Sonu and Sweety) are pitted against each other. Their open war gives you a hilarious glimpse into the dilemma of Sony who’s best friend Titu’s life and choice are taken over by his bride-to-be Sweety. While Sonu vows to separate them, Sweety, on the other hand, throws an open challenge to Sonu explaining to him that at the end, a girl always wins.
Watch the trailer here:
Kartik Aaryan, who impressed everyone with his breathless monologues in PKP and PKP 2, brings back the same magic on screen with his hilarious dialogues and banters. Whereas, Nushrat Bharucha as a sanskari yet a badass bride will surely remind you of that girl in your life who manipulated your choices at some point in your life.
‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner and is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018.