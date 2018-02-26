Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PNBScam
#ChiefSecretaryAssault
#RIPSridevi
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ surprises everyone with its first-weekend box-office collection

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ surprises everyone with its first-weekend box-office collection

— By Sumit Rajguru | Feb 26, 2018 01:43 pm
FOLLOW US:

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection, SKTKS, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety review, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actors, Kartik aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has surprised everyone with its first weekend’s box-office collection. SKTKS has now become the third highest opening weekend collecting film of 2018.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted the weekend collection scenario of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT… Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz… #SKTKS”.

 


Taran Adarsh also mentioned in his other tweet, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending… The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience… #SKTKS”.

Notably, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ has beaten Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh’s multi-starrer, Welcome To New York with a huge margin. Well, it seems like audiences are looking for pure entertainment.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ based on the war between ‘Bromance vs Romance’.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK