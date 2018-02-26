‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ surprises everyone with its first-weekend box-office collection

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has surprised everyone with its first weekend’s box-office collection. SKTKS has now become the third highest opening weekend collecting film of 2018.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted the weekend collection scenario of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT… Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz… #SKTKS”.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT… Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

Taran Adarsh also mentioned in his other tweet, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending… The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience… #SKTKS”.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending… The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

TOP 3 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions

2. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

3. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

Notably, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ has beaten Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh’s multi-starrer, Welcome To New York with a huge margin. Well, it seems like audiences are looking for pure entertainment.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ based on the war between ‘Bromance vs Romance’.