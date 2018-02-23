Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Cast: Karthik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh, Alok Nath

Director: Luv Ranjan

Rating: * * *

This relationship dramedy by Luv Ranjan follows up on his favourite diatribe- the lying, scheming, cheating, avaricious woman who wants to make unsuspecting men her slave. Ranjan’s earlier efforts ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ and ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ explored that aspect with punchy, verbose, monologue heavy melodrama.

This one thankfully keeps it shorter and sharper with a little wit thrown in to get you into splits. But more than the woman, Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) here, it’s the best friend, Sonu (Karthik Aryan) who plays a pivotal part in rescuing the naïve, ever-willing, sacrificial lamb Titu (Sunny Singh) before he can be skewered in the marriage mandap.

If you look in on this film from a different perspective, then you can see that it’s basically a love story about two guys who are literally afraid to come out and express their undying love for each other. So, going through the motions of trying to brandish heterosexuality friendship as cover for a misogynistic ‘Dostana’ of sorts, is par for the course I guess.

Sonu doesn’t like Titu’s girlfriend Pihu for taking over his life so he nixes their romance in the bud. When Titu decides to get married, it’s Sonu who has the loudest objection to it. And when Titu decides on Sweety as his prospective bride, Sonu tries every trick in the book to separate them. So, when the choice is between either Sonu or Sweety, you just about know whom Titu is going to stay with. Blah. Forget the homosexual undertones, this is an all-out entertainer that overplays the misogynistic card in order to earn its smarts.

Karthik Aryan is volubly acerbic and does a fab job as Sonu, Sunny Singh has got the naïve sacrificial lamb look down pat and Nushrat Bharucha is her regular assured self. The three actors and the sharply written screenplay (though not brave enough) make it an amusing enough battle of the sexes.

The film would of course have been a far more fruitful experience if the writer/director and the actors had mustered the courage to play out the same sex attraction underpinnings to a logical conclusion. When you walk out of theatre though it’s Sonu and Titu’s love for each other that stays with you. It may not have been branded as such here but it certainly plays out as more than any special friendship would allow!