Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety beats PadMan; Read how Kartik Aaryan outshone Akshay Kumar

Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh’s comedy film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has recently become the second highest grosser of 2018. Surprisingly, SKTKS has beaten Akshay Kumar’s social drama PadMan.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh’s tweet, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat… Crosses #PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS”

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2018

Well, it seems like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to cross 100 crore mark. However, the most important thing is, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan came send in front of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Many people must have also been thinking how Kartik Aaryan outshone Akshay Kumar.

Nowadays, people like to watch content-driven films with full of entertainment. SKTKS is just like that. Despite getting negative reviews by critics claiming that the film has misogynistic overtones like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, youth, as well as family, loved the concept. Notably, director of SKTKS, Luv Ranjan brought the unique concept of Romance Vs Bromance, which appealed the audiences most.

Amid all, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has also broken the stereotype of portraying Alok Nath from Sanskaari Babuji to Chilled out Dadaji. Moreover, the dialogues of the films are so unique that it would relate to you. Also, the film marked the comeback for Rap king Yo Yo Honey Singh and, we must say, he nailed the music album with his swag.

When Luv Ranjan was asked about SKTKS’ success, he told Indian Express, “I am more than happy with the film’s performance. I think this is also proof to the fact that as long as you bring good content to the table, people will always appreciate your work and enjoy it. SKTKS is a film that negates the fact that only a film with huge stars can create big numbers. A lot of times, films do good business without face value but they seldom achieve the kind of numbers that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has achieved. I am really glad. It just proves the point that I have always believed in, that good content always works.”

Hopefully, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will cross Rs 100 crore mark.