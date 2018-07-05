‘Sonchiriya’ poster: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee rock in badass look
New Delhi: The first poster of Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Sonchiriya‘ is out and the stars are rocking the badass look as dacoits.
On the poster, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranveer Shorey can be seen dressed as dacoits along with their gang. The poster also has a text written in Devnagari that reads, ‘Bairi beimaan, baaghi saavdhan!’ Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to unveil the poster, writing, “Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana… First look poster of #Sonchiriya… Produced by Ronnie Screwvala… Directed by Abhishek Chaubey… 8 Feb 2019 release.”
Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana… First look poster of #Sonchiriya… Produced by Ronnie Screwvala… Directed by Abhishek Chaubey… 8 Feb 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/1dvZzFpf0P
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018
The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the movie is slated to release on February 8, 2019.