Sonarika Bhadoria feels lucky to have Ashish as a co-actor

Sonarika Bhadoria says she feels lucky to work with actor Ashish Sharma as he helps a lot while shooting for the TV show “Prithvi Vallabh”. “This show has been a learning experience for me as I have never done full blown action sequences in the past. I feel blessed to have Ashish as my co-actor. He is a senior actor and has done a lot of action shows. Plus, it comes to him naturally,” Sonarika.

She added, “He helped me a lot during an action sequence. Occasionally, I would go with the flow and hit him hard which hurt him a little but still, he would maintain patience and calm throughout the shot.”