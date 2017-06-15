Sonam & Rhea surprise a fan!

Fashionista sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, recently launched their signature brand Rheson, which is steadily becoming a success. While the fashion brand that currently retails only in India, has been receiving several requests from fans to make the outfits available to overseas buyers. It was only recently that a young fashion enthusiast, Isha from the US reached out to Sonam over a photo sharing platform, requesting to know the procedure of buying a palazzo saree from their collection for her graduation day.

The brand team immediately swung into action and shipped the outfit along with a handwritten note from Sonam and Rhea.

“We wanted to make her graduation day special. The credit goes to my team who brought it to my notice and could make it happen in a short time,” Sonam confirmed.

“It’s amazing as I didn’t expect this. I would really love to thank Sonam and Rhea for the saree and the sweet handwritten card. I can’t wait to wear it and send a photo to them,” said Isha.