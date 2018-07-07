Sonam Kapoor’s traditional looks are your guide for perfect Indian dressing; check out

Fresh off the success of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor recently wowed audiences with her look in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, where she stars alongside her superstar father Anil Kapoor.

The gorgeous star sports a traditional look in the film, bringing back the nostalgia of “1942: A Love Story” but this time around with a “siyaapa” twist.

Looking ethereal in Indian wear, the teaser opens with scenes of Sonam dancing to the tunes of the song “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha” and drove fans into a frenzy since they enjoy watching the star in traditional Indian roles. Interestingly, Raanjhanaa and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag have been blockbusters, while Padman went on to bring her critical acclaim.

All eyes are now on this one to see how well the film fairs at the box office!