Sonam Kapoor’s ‘chocolate time’ with husband Anand Ahuja is melting our hearts; Watch video

Newlyweds Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja recently aced their fashion game at the Milan Fashion Week for Giorgio Armani. The couple was earlier in Italy where they attended Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani’s engagement over the weekend. Recently they shared some adorable pictures from the fashion gala, revealing the kind of couple they are.

In the video, Sonam is seen saying, ‘We are chilling at 9:30 in our room eating chocolate. This is our life and this is the kind of couple we are.’ By the end of the video, when Sonam says chocolate, Anand Ahuja cutely corrects her saying dark chocolate. Aren’t they the cutest?

On the work front, Sonam is currently busy with the shoot of ‘The Zoya Factor’ which is based on Anuja Chuahan’s book alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam has also wrapped up Shelly Chopra Dhar’s ‘Ek Ladki Do Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. The film will release in February next year, which also stars her dad Anil Kapoor.