Sonam Kapoor’s bedroom secrets: I prefer ‘orgasm’ over ‘foodgasm’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have always been showcasing their PDA romance on social media. Recently, speaking about her idea of a romantic marriage life, Sonam Kapoor shared some bold secrets.

Well, Mrs Ahuja recently gave an interview to Anaita Shroff where she spilled the beans about her private moments with husband Anand Ahuja. One interesting thing Sonam revealed about her is that she prefers orgasm over foodgasm. Further, speaking about how Anand Ahuja is in bed and her favourite role-play scenario, she said that he doesn’t have much of an imagination in bed.

In the same interview, Sonam shared a memory when Anand had proposed her for marriage. She revealed that at the time of proposing for marriage, Anand didn’t even have a ring. But he just came up with a ‘moment’ and proposed to her. She said, “It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked If I wanted to marry him.”

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, in a big wedding ceremony. On the work front, she will next be seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.