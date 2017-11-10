Sonam Kapoor wishes Harshvardhan Kapoor on birthday with throwback pics

New Delhi: On the birthday of her younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor went down the memory lane and shared a series of pictures.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram account and wrote heart warming wishes for her 26-year-old brother, she said, “No matter how old you turn, you’re always going to be my baby brother ?? Happy birthday @harshvardhankapoor”

In second follow-up post, she shared the grown-up picture of the two, and captioned it, “Love you to the moon and back. You’re one of a kind and I wouldn’t have it any other way @harshvardhankapoor! Happy birthday ??????”

Meanwhile, in the third post, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star posted the picture of Vardhan titled, “Many happy returns of the day! The best is yet to come ?? @harshvardhankapoor”

On the work front, the ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ star is all set to sizzle onscreen with her upcoming chick flick ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film has been produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.