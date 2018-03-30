Sonam Kapoor will feature in a romcom movie which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘The Zoya Factor’

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor to be feature in a romcom movie which is adapted from the novel of Anuja Chauhan’s ‘The Zoya Factor’ for the big screen. The story revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.

A source said that, “Sonam wants to well prepare for her role in the film, a rom-com that touches upon superstition and luck. She is keen on understanding the story and her character in detail from Anuja Chauhan. Since Chauhan has penned the book, Sonam thought it best to meet her and discuss the book as part of her prep.”

Since Chauhan’s novels have been described as tailor-made for screen adaptations, Sonam who is a voracious reader herself, will soon meet the author to better understand her character. Sonam says, “I’ve read the book and absolutely love it. Anuja Chauhan has lived with the character and the book for so long and knows it better than anyone else. I look forward to meeting her soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film”