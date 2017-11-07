Sonam Kapoor wants to play a villain

The actress says she would love to play a negative character as they have stories to tell as well

Sonam Kapoor says if she is cast in a super-hero film, she would like to play a villain as they also have great stories to tell. On scoring 11 million followers on Twitter, Sonam treated her fans to a question-and-answer session.

A fan asked her that if she was roped in for a superhero movie, would she like to be the hero or the villain? “I think villains also have great stories to tell,” Sonam replied.

One user asked Sonam which character she has played is her favourite. She said: “I can’t choose one. I love each and every character I have portrayed.” Sonam said her all-time favourite Hollywood actor is Meryl Streep, and that her favourite film by her father, actor Anil Kapoor, is “Mr. India”.

When a fan asked her to describe her “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” co-star Salman Khan, she said: “Super hero.” The actress says trusting her instincts and not doubting herself helps her make the right decisions in difficult situations.

Another follower asked the “Neerja” actor what is the secret to her confidence to which she answered, “Just being yourself can be your biggest source of confidence!”

One of the fans asked, “Can you please convince Kareena to join Instagram?” And Sonam replied, saying, “Trust me it’s on my to-do list!” The actor will next be seen sharing the screen with close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan in “Veere Di Wedding”, which releases on May 18. When a follower asked her, “If you’re casted in a superhero movie, would you like to be the hero or the villain?” and Sonam answered, “I think villains also have great stories to tell!”- Agencies