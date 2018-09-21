Sonam Kapoor reacts to Fatima Sana Shaikh’s look in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ similar to ‘Hunger Games’

Thugs of Hindostan’s second poster featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira is being compared to Katniss Everdeen from the Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence plays this famous character, in Hunger Games franchise.

The poster of the second part of the franchise which is Hunger Games: Catching Fire seems to have the same poster, where Jennifer Lawrence is seen with a bow and an arrow. The poster of Thugs of Hindostan also shows Fatima with a bow and an arrow.

Trolls wasted no time to tell people that the poster is a copy of Hunger Games, however Bollywood actress and designer Masaba Gupta came out to defend the trolls. An Instagram post shared by Diet Sabya, put a picture comparing both the posters and wrote, “Will the real Katniss Everdeen please stand up? #gandi #copy #thugsofhindostan#dietsabya”.

Actress Sonam Kapoor also came forward to support the movie, she commented, “Okay guys I love yall but this isn’t similar. Just because she is holding a bow and arrow? Also before Karniss so did Kiera…”

Thugs Of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role. While the poster of Amitabh and Ketrina’s characters were unveiled. Aamir’s characters are yet to be introduced. This will be for the first time that Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen and would be really exciting. The movie will hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.