Sonam Kapoor living out of her suitcase!

Sonam Kapoor has had a hectic couple of months shooting for film projects, working on her fashion line and attending charity events.

The gorgeous actress wrapped up the shoot of her forthcoming film, Veere Di Wedding in Phuket (Thailand) and arrived in Mumbai for a day to shoot for a brand.

Sonam leaves for Los Angeles tomorrow (15th November) for the extensive schedule of R Balki’s Padman with Akshay Kumar.

Before jetting off to LA, the actress also attended the gala dinner of a charity event in Singapore. Once she is back from LA, she will be shooting for her fashion line Rheson and then immediately starts shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. She then follows it up with Shelly Chopra’s directorial debut.

Spokesperson of Sonam says, Sonam Kapoor has a packed schedule post her trip to LA, she immediately tends to her Rheson commitments and then shoots for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

The actress is also excited to partner with Amazon, in to sell exclusive ‘Rheson’ products that is a collaboration with her sister Rhea Kapoor.Rheson comes from the combination of Rhea and Sonam’s first names and is known for its collection that is designed to be quirky, affordable and for daily wear. The brand made its debut this year with a huge expansion plan.

