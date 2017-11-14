Sonam Kapoor in Singapore to Celebrate Impact of Giving !

Sonam Kapoor who studied at UWC South East Asia (UWCSEA) in Singapore traveled there this weekend as part of their Impact of Giving Gala. Sonam Kapoor, Class of 2003 student, will speak at the exclusive Marina Bay Sands event.

Organised by parents from the College, the Impact of Giving Gala will bring changemakers together to raise money in support of the unique UWCSEA educational programme.

Chris Edwards, Head of UWCSEA, said “The gala will be a glamorous and fun evening, but most importantly it will be an evening with purpose. The room will be full of changemakers who are joining a global drive towards a more peaceful and sustainable future. Our mission is focused on the impact our education can have on the world. We are proud that our alumna Sonam Kapoor will join us in broadening that impact.”

Sonam Kapoor will be making a guest appearance alongside fellow students for what will be a glamorous and exciting gala, and their personal stories of learning at the College will remind all guests that a UWC education is a truly remarkable one.

The gala will raise money for UWCSEA’s Scholarship Programme, a transformational initiative that supports students from varying socio-economic backgrounds across the globe in accessing a world-class education at UWCSEA. Linked directly with the mission of the College, to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future, there are currently 102 scholars from 57 different countries studying at UWCSEA. Support from the College community has enabled a further eight scholarship students to study at one of the other 16 UWC Colleges around the world, including two students who have come from refugee backgrounds. The gala aims to raise money to support many more students of promise and potential in realising their dream of an international education, so that they can have a positive impact on the world.

The gala will also raise funds for UWCSEA’s sustainability programme. As part of the auction activities for the Gala, guests will be able to bid on solar panels in support of the student-led Solar for Dover programme, which aims to install over 800 solar panels on one of the Colleges two campuses. Then there are some 50 papaya trees, lovingly grown by students in the on-campus Rainforest Restoration Nurseries that guests can adopt and plant at UWCSEA.

Says Sonam Kapoor, “I’m really excited about revisiting UWC…I have some great memories there. The Impact of Giving gala is something I really wanted to lend my support to as it focuses on the impact education has on the world.”