Sonam Kapoor finds solace in husband Anand Ahuja after her public spat with Kangana Ranaut

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in true sense are couple goals. Whether it’s just goofing around, taking care of each other or travelling, they are just too cute for words. Often Sonam is seen sharing a lot of posts where she has time and again stated that how Anand has always motivated and supported her.

The actress has again shared a post where she has stated that how Anand is helping Sonam amidst all the negativity and criticism which she has been facing off late, after her spat with Kangana. Interestingly, Anand has sent Sonam some positive quotes to face all the negativity and criticism thrown on her.

Check out the quotes below:

Later, thanking her husband and mentioning that how grateful she is to be his wife, the actress shared the below post

It all started when Sonam was asked about her views on Kangana’s statement where the Queen actress has stated that Vikas has often misbehaved with her. To which Sonam said, “Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in.”

This made Kangana so furious that she lashed out Sonam publicly stating that Sonam is neither a good actress nor an influential speaker. “What does she mean by saying, “its hard to believe Kangana” When I am sharing my me too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t…What makes her so unsure of my claims, I am known to be an articulate person, I have represented my country in many international summits, I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade.”

Later Sonam via her Instagram post did clarify that media has misquoted her and giving a befitting reply to Kangana she said that she is happy from where she is coming from

Check out the post below

Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan