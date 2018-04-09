Sonam Kapoor fails famous how many triangles challenge gets trolled on Twitter

Actress Sonam Kapoor has proved that her IQ in brain puzzles is not very good. The actress took a challenge on Twitter and answered the question. Sonam Kapoor attempted the famous ‘How many triangles?’ puzzle, and she failed to answer it correctly.

The Twitter is going gaga over Sonam’s answer and started trolling her. One user wrote, “Alia toh faltu badnaaam hai, asali dhakan to tu hai”.

She must be taking her mathematics classes from @priyankac19 — Vijay Singh (@HuIk_Smash) April 9, 2018

Agar baaki ke 11 dekh liye hote to aap Infosys me baith ke coding kar rahi hoti. Great choice of profession — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 9, 2018

Delete mat kar..tere pe meme bante hee honge — Tera Yaar Hoon Mein (@Koi_ThikanaNahi) April 9, 2018

Alia toh faltu badnaaam hai, asali dhakan to tu hai. — wali (@iamWali10) April 9, 2018

https://t.co/mRjwhbOszB

Didi gst choro basic maths pein concentrate karo — Un-bhadralok bangali (@goonereol) April 9, 2018

Correct ans is 18. Go n take tuition from Prodigal Science pic.twitter.com/vt8zb1Okfv — Rahul Bhagwat (@rahulbhagwat28) April 9, 2018

devi

Itna confidence kahan se laati ho,

Quote karke jawab dene ka? — दुर्गा (@_DurgaSaptShati) April 9, 2018

pic.twitter.com/fhpTZZrgEW — खतर नाकㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ (@khatr_naak) April 9, 2018

Anil Kapoor right now: pic.twitter.com/W2B9eTdAed — Kunal Acharya (@Jarvis7698) April 9, 2018

After that answer, Sonam posted another tweet and said “Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol”.

Talking more about Sonam their are rumours that she might get married soon with her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja. A source from the wedding planner was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror earlier “The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family’s inner circle but the venue for that is presently not known,”