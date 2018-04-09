Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / Sonam Kapoor fails famous how many triangles challenge gets trolled on Twitter

Sonam Kapoor fails famous how many triangles challenge gets trolled on Twitter

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 09, 2018 06:22 pm
Actress Sonam Kapoor has proved that her IQ in brain puzzles is not very good. The actress took a challenge on Twitter and answered the question. Sonam Kapoor attempted the famous ‘How many triangles?’ puzzle, and she failed to answer it correctly.

The Twitter is going gaga over Sonam’s answer and started trolling her. One user wrote, “Alia toh faltu badnaaam hai, asali dhakan to tu hai”.

After that answer, Sonam posted another tweet and said “Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol”.

Talking more about Sonam their are rumours that she might get married soon with her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja. A source from the wedding planner was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror earlier “The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family’s inner circle but the venue for that is presently not known,”

