Sonam Kapoor congratulates Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with a sweet message; read here

Bollywood’s lovely couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed a baby son on Wednesday. Ever since the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Bollywood has been pouring bundle of wishes on Shahid and Mira. Amid all, Sonam Kapoor’s wish is indeed a special and sweet one.

After learning about this delightful news, Sonam Kapoor tweeted, “Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with. @shahidkapoor #MiraKapoor.”

Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with. 👶 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦@shahidkapoor #MiraKapoor

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

Aww! So sweet of you Sonam! After all, Sonam is an old friend of Shahid. The actress has also worked with Shahid in Mausam. The actress got married to her beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was spotted with daughter Misha visiting the hospital.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Arjun Reddy remake. The actor’s upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam is all set to release on September 21, 2018.