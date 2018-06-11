Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja are having a great time in London; these pics are proof

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday in London with her close friends and husband Anand Ahuja. They were joined by Sonam’s cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anushala Kapoor in London. They have been enjoying themselves and have been posting videos and pictures on their social media accounts.

The newlyweds are looking adorable in these pictures.

On Sonam’s birthday, Anand Ahuja wished her by sharing a beautiful throwback photo of her and posted, “The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday… That’s just my way of downplaying just how breath taking this picture is! Happy Birthday”



The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai and due to professional commitments they postponed their honeymoon to October-November.

Sonam will return to the city and resume filming for Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with dad Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her last film, Veere Di Wedding, has already crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the box-office.