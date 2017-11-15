Free Press Journal
Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his views on Homosexuality

— By Priyanka Vartak | Nov 15, 2017 12:45 pm
Actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her anger and views over spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar‘s recent comment on homosexuality. Sonam, in a series of tweets condemn the spiritual guru’s comment and also explained what she understood of homosexuality. Check out her tweets.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s recent remark on homosexuality has landed him in a controversial situation. Speaking at JNU, while responding to a student, who asked how he should deal with ill-treatment by his friends and family over his sexual orientation, Sri Sri said that being homosexual is a “tendency” that “may change” later. “This is your tendency now. Just acknowledge it and accept it, and know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change. I’ve seen many men who were gay, later on turn into heterosexuals, and there are those who are normal — what are called straight people — end up being gay later in life.”

However, he later added that his sexuality is a ‘tendency’ which is not permanent. “This is your tendency now…just acknowledge it, accept it, and know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change. I’ve seen many men who were gay later turn into heterosexuals, and there are those who are normal, who are called straight people, end up being gay later in life. I would like you to focus beyond the body identity.”

Soon after Alia Bhatt and Devdutt Pattanaik, who was tagged in one of Sonam’s tweet also added their views on the topic.

However, many followers of Sri Sri were quick to respond to the actor. While, some informed her that she missed out what the guru said before this specific comment, others questioned her knowledge on the topic. Some also called her ‘irresponsible’ for not being aware of Sri Sri’s general opinion on the subject. Here are some of the reactions Kapoor received:

