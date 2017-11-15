Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his views on Homosexuality

Actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her anger and views over spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar‘s recent comment on homosexuality. Sonam, in a series of tweets condemn the spiritual guru’s comment and also explained what she understood of homosexuality. Check out her tweets.

Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017



WTF is wrong with god men, if you want to learn something about Hinduism and culture it’s better to follow @HindolSengupta & @devduttmyth — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s recent remark on homosexuality has landed him in a controversial situation. Speaking at JNU, while responding to a student, who asked how he should deal with ill-treatment by his friends and family over his sexual orientation, Sri Sri said that being homosexual is a “tendency” that “may change” later. “This is your tendency now. Just acknowledge it and accept it, and know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change. I’ve seen many men who were gay, later on turn into heterosexuals, and there are those who are normal — what are called straight people — end up being gay later in life.”

However, he later added that his sexuality is a ‘tendency’ which is not permanent. “This is your tendency now…just acknowledge it, accept it, and know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change. I’ve seen many men who were gay later turn into heterosexuals, and there are those who are normal, who are called straight people, end up being gay later in life. I would like you to focus beyond the body identity.”

Soon after Alia Bhatt and Devdutt Pattanaik, who was tagged in one of Sonam’s tweet also added their views on the topic.

Everything, everything is temporary in this world : homosexuality, HETEROsexuality, marriage, faith, nation, caste, celibacy, kings and even gurus 🙏🏽 — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) November 14, 2017

However, many followers of Sri Sri were quick to respond to the actor. While, some informed her that she missed out what the guru said before this specific comment, others questioned her knowledge on the topic. Some also called her ‘irresponsible’ for not being aware of Sri Sri’s general opinion on the subject. Here are some of the reactions Kapoor received:

Talk about being irresponsible, i think you should know what is responsibility and thats not bollywood to show fake smiles and spoiling youth. — Anirban Das (@Anirbanjgd108) November 14, 2017

And its nothing irresponsible that @SriSri has said. That is truly a tendency and medical science has seen many cases where that has changed over time. Because all bollywood actors are obsessed with sex, anything matters to sexuality kindles their enthusiasm and vocabulary. — Anirban Das (@Anirbanjgd108) November 14, 2017

Oh What The Fun .. You missed to comment when he said this earlier https://t.co/a0UJbhKfu0

“Homosexuality NOT a crime in hinduism” — Kamlesh Barwal (@KamleshBarwal) November 14, 2017

First listen to @SriSri ‘s speech @sonamakapoor and then talk. And puleez change your sources ( @devduttmyth ). @SriSri ‘s humanitarian work, knowledge and wisdom…if you know the diff… is incomparable. Time to fire your media agency. — Shantanu Deshmukh (@S_Deshmukh) November 14, 2017

@sonamakapoor You definitely owe the public an apology for misguiding them by not understanding the real statements made by Sri Sri and mocking him! Apology is the least you can do. — Dnyanesh Patil (@dnyaneshjgd) November 14, 2017

So as per Sonam Ji we need to learn Hinduism from Dev Dutt Patnaik? Quite a statement. — Hitesh Rangra (@hiteshrangra) November 14, 2017